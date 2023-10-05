MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Anthony Orr has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering Eldred Hall in 2020, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office.

The incident leading to his sentencing occurred on Feb. 24, 2020. Orr shot and paralyzed his ex-wife, Valerie Reed, and killed Hall after a Mardi Gras parade in downtown Mobile.

A Mobile County jury convicted Orr of murder, attempted murder, attempted assault in the first degree and shooting into an occupied vehicle in August 2023.

“All loss of life is tragic, and dozens or even hundreds of innocent people could have been injured due to Anthony Orr’s actions that evening,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said.

Circuit Court Judge Vicki Davis said the crime Orr committed was one of the most senseless acts she’s ever come across in her 35 years of practicing law.

Orr was sentenced to life in prison for murder, life in prison for attempted murder, 15 years for attempted assault in the first degree and 10 years for shooting into an occupied vehicle. These sentences will run simultaneously.

Assistant District Attorneys Bren McMaken and Lauren Walsh represented the state of Alabama alongside trial coordinator Stacia Rodgers.