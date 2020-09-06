2020 Labor Day Parade in Mobile listed as canceled

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An annual Labor Day tradition doesn’t appear to be happening in 2020. According to an event post by the AFL-CIO Southwest Alabama Labor Council, the 2020 Labor Day Parade is listed as canceled. This is known as the toilet paper parade where workers from Kimberly-Clark toss TP to the crowd.

According to a Facebook post in August, some of that toilet paper was donated to the United Way of Mobile. The reason for the cancellation is not listed in the event post but it seems likely the event was another casualty of coronavirus concerns. We’ve reached out for comment from the local chapter of the AFL-CIO and are waiting to hear back.