2019 murder suspect arrested in Georgia back in Mobile over a year later

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The suspect in a 2019 murder is now in Mobile County Metro Jail after serving time in Georgia for over a year.

Demetrius James Anderson was booked into jail Wednesday facing a murder charge after being extradited from Atlanta. Mobile Police say U.S. Marshalls captured him in Atlanta in July 2019, where he served time before being extradited.

Anderson is the suspect in the deadly shooting of 42-year-old Tito Smith at the Phat Tuesday Sports Bar that happened in April 2019.

Anderson is expected in court Friday, November 5 for a bond hearing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories