20-year-old clings to life two weeks after ATV crash in West Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A young man from Mobile is clinging to life two weeks after getting seriously hurt in an ATV crash in the western part of the county.

Kathy Ragsdale shows me the spot near Thompson Road where her son, 20-year-old Thomas Kroner was seriously hurt. She says it’s been hard to see her son in this condition.

“One minute I’m fine and I won’t lose my faith, and the next minute I see him and I say “please just get up and walk from here,’” said Ragsdale. “It’s not something you prepare for when you’re baby’s 20 years old.” She says he’ll be left with permanent brain damage if he gets out of the hospital.

“At this point, it’s between my son and God, they told me he wouldn’t live through the night, that he wouldn’t survive the surgery, he did,” said Ragsdale. The crash happened around noon Sunday, April 25th, forever changing the big man with the big heart.

“He was a big teddy bear, loved to laugh, I miss that laugh so much he’d throw his head back and it would just sound like a turkey call,” she said. “Don’t ever take for granted any moment with your child, just soak it up.”

She urges anyone who may know what happened to contact state troopers. WKRG reached out ALEA for more information and are waiting to hear back.