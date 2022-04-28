MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 20-year-old accused of killing a teenager and attempting to kill two others was granted a bond on Thursday morning.

Brandon Ely is being charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and shooting into an occupied vehicle. His total bond amount granted was $475,000.

The state asked that no bond be given but Judge Moore denied that request. The state then asked for the maximum amount be given which would have been $1,575,000 since the murder charge carries a $1.5 million dollar maximum.

Instead Judge Moore granted Ely less than half that amount. Ely’s attorney, ChaLea Tisdale, respects the judge’s decision but still thinks it is a high bond.

“I respect Judge Moore, I respect his opinion, obviously I think bonds are designed to ensure people show up to court and I think that was a little high to ensure that,” said Tisdale.

The incident in question stems from February 15 when police say Ely shot and killed 19-year-old Keith Fredericks near an apartment complex on Cottage Hill Road and injured two others.

The state says more than 30 rounds were fired in what is described as an ambush. Ely’s arraignment has been set for May 3.