MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular bar in Mobile was paid a visit Thursday night by Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation.

Twenty minors, between the ages of 18 and 20, were caught under the influence of alcohol and booked into Metro Jail for underage consumption, purchasing or possession of alcohol.

The incident happened at an establishment located near the 7000 block of Tanner Williams Road, according to ALEA. Rumors on social media speculated that the bar was Troubadours Country Saloon.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the owner of Troubadours who confirmed that the minors were arrested at his 18 and older establishment but the owner says the party started before they entered the bar.

“The Alabama Alcoholic Beverages Control Board (ABC) did a normal walk-through as they do, probably like once a year,” Troubadours owner Chris Sherman said. “They did pull out underage (people) but not one person that was arrested from there was actually drinking in Troubadours. What they relayed to me, the ABC, most of them were hey yeah we drank before we got to Troubadours, we drank in the car.”

Sherman said a couple of the minors used fake IDs.

“ABC said it was an ID that would even be hard for them to tell,” Sherman said.

Sherman said his bar did not receive any tickets or warnings. News 5 reached out to ALEA to verify. The agency has not confirmed that information yet.

“We do not want underage people in there drinking and we take it serious; that’s why we employ 12 to 13 security guards a night,” Sherman said. “We got 6 cops sitting outside and all of our bartenders went through our responsible vendor program, so we do everything possible to avoid it.”