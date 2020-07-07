2-year-old nearly drowns at Mobile home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to a near drowning at the 1700 block of Winston Road on Monday, July 6.

The mother told officers that her 2-year-old boy, along with other children, was playing in the front yard of the residence. Police say the children ran to the back of the residence, and a short time later, one of the children came running to the front yard and told the mother that her son was in the pool. The mother found him unconscious, and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded and revived the boy. He was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

No further information is available at this time.

