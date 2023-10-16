MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 2-year-old was left with severe injuries after they were hit by a car Friday, according to a news release from the police department.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Summerville Street, near Stanton Road, for a report of a traffic accident at 6 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found that the child had “darted” into the road and was hit by a car, they said.

The child was taken to a local hospital, according to the release. The driver of the car stayed on the scene and was not under the influence.

Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.