MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 2-year-old is suffering life-threatening injuries after he ran in front of a car and was hit Sunday night, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

According to the release, officers were called to Hass Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a person hit by a car. Officers arrived and found that the driver of the car was heading eastbound on Hass Avenue when the boy ran in front of the car and was hit.

The release said the boy was taken to a local hospital and has serious injuries. The driver left the scene before officers arrived. Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.