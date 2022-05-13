UPDATE (5:45 p.m.): ALDOT Tweeted that lanes have reopened.

CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — Northbound traffic on I-65 was at a standstill Friday afternoon after an 18-wheeler overturned after crossing the Mobile River. Standstill traffic stretched from the River Delta Marina and across the General WK Wilson Jr. Bridge, according to the ALGO Traffic map.

This is near where another 18-wheeler sank into the water of the Mobile River on April 21, also blocking northbound traffic and causing major traffic delays.

The traffic map shows the overturned 18-wheeler as a major crash. Further north on I-65, the map also showed an overturned vehicle.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.