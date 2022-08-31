UPDATE (9:47 a.m.) — Mobile Police identified the man killed on I-65 Tuesday night. Police said Terry D. Riley was involved in a wreck, got out of his vehicle and crossed the concrete barrier. Police said Riley then entered oncoming traffic where he was struck and killed.

The driver whose vehicle struck Riley showed no sign of impairment, according to police.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man died after being involved in two crashes on I-65 in Mobile Tuesday.

According to police, at around 6:10 p.m. they received a report about a “traffic fatality.” When officers arrived on the scene they found that there had been two separate crashes. Police said a preliminary investigation showed both crashes were accidents.

The first crash happened when one car collided with another on I-65 between Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street. The driver of one of the vehicles then got out of the car and crossed over the concrete barrier, according to police.

The second crash happened when another car hit the driver when he was walking in front of the oncoming traffic. The driver, a 43-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.