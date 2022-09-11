MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said two women have died after being involved in a crash that took place Sunday at around 1:25 a.m.

According to officials, officers responded to the scene of the crash on East I-65 Service Road near Main Street, where they found two females dead inside one of the vehicles. Officials said the vehicle the females were traveling in was heading south on the service road when they crossed the northbound lane and hit the other vehicle. The passengers in the vehicle hit were taken to the hospital but are expected to be ok.

Samihya Cowans, 26, and Elizabeth Thrash, 28, were identified as the women who died in the crash. Officers said the passengers in the second vehicle did not show signs of impairment.