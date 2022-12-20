Two women were accused of two separate stabbings on Monday and early Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women were accused of two separate stabbings on Monday and early Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Officials said their officers were called to the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard, near the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge, around 6:30 a.m., after getting a report about a person being stabbed. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that a woman had stabbed the victim multiple times after an argument. The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. The woman had run away before the officers arrived.

At 2 a.m., on Tuesday, officers got a call about a domestic altercation at the 2000 block of Mount Brook Drive. Officers went to the scene and found that a woman had cut her ex-boyfriend multiple times. The ex-boyfriend was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. Rissie Stabler, 32, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.