MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department says two people were injured in a shooting at Rickarby Park Friday night.

Police confirmed one man was shot and is being transported to the hospital with “possible life-threatening injuries.”

Police also said a second victim showed up at University Hospital in connection to the shooting. The person’s injuries are “possibly life-threatening.”

WKRG has a team on scene working to learn more information. This story will be updated as News 5 learns more details.