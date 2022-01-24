2 Waffle House robberies related, say Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers are investigating after two Waffle House restaurants were robbed almost two hours apart. Police believe the robberies are related.

On Jan. 24 at about 10:25 p.m., officers were called to Waffle House at Moffett Road for a report of a robbery. The robbery happened after two men walked into the restaurant and demanded money. One man was carrying a gun, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. The two men ran from the scene without any cash or personal items.

At about 11:50 p.m., officers were called to another Waffle House at Dauphin Street after the store was robbed. The two men that walked into the restaurant left with cash from the register. One man was also carrying a gun.