IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) – A two-vehicle crash in Irvington claimed the life of pedestrian Bridget Boudreaux of Waynesboro, Miss..

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on July 6 on Irvington Bayou LaBatre Highway. Boudreaux was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado that was driven by a teenager after his truck was struck by a 2006 Toyota Tacoma.

Boudreaux was pronounced dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.