MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire Rescue Department confirmed a two-vehicle crash on I-165 southbound Tuesday morning.

According to the report as of 10:04 a.m., one person was “trapped” and one of the victims was a female who was transported to the hospital with “severe injuries.” Life flight was requested then cancelled.

The Mobile Police Department said they do not know the cause of the crash, but confirmed they were on the scene.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.