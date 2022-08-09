MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed three people were hospitalized following a car crash Monday afternoon, with two people being thrown from the car.
The crash happened Aug. 8, after a car crashed into an oncoming pickup truck trying to make a left turn onto St. Stephens Road. Police were called to the crash around 4:53 p.m.
Mobile Police determined the driver of the car was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver was was “ejected from the vehicle,” according to the release. A passenger in the pickup truck hit was also thrown from the truck.
Mobile Police did not confirm if the passenger was wearing a seatbelt prior to the crash. Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries. Mobile Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
