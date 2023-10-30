MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two teenagers were taken to local hospitals over the weekend with gunshot wounds, according to the police department.

Officers were called to USA Health Providence Hospital on Saturday at 11 p.m. for a reported assault.

When they arrived, officers found a 17-year-old male who had been shot by a person he did not know while he was in a vehicle with friends.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

On Sunday just before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to Infirmary Health for a male who arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officers arrived and found that a 19-year-old had been shot by someone he did not know. He received medical treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

Both incidents are still under investigation.

