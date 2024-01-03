MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two teenagers have turned themselves in after a stabbing that happened Dec. 21 at Dog River Park.

A 15-year-old girl surrendered herself to police on Dec. 28, and a 14-year-old surrendered herself on Jan. 3, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Dog River Park around 3 p.m. on Dec. 21 for a report of an assault.

They arrived and found two groups of females, and said that one of the groups stabbed two girls in the other group.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

The injured girls did not have life-threatening injuries.