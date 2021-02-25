2 teens missing from Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) —
UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:
The Prichard Police Department would like the help of the public to locate two missing runaways. The two runaways are brother and sister, Anfernee James who is 17 years old and his sister Andreneka James who is 16. Both ran away from a family home during the holidays in Bear Fork Rd in the Whistler community. They could possibly staying in the area of Michigan Ave and DIP area of Mobile, Al. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two siblings, please contact the Prichard Police Department at (251) 452-2211. Both are currently entered in the NCIC system as a runaway.