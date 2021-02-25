2 teens missing from Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mardi Gras may be over, but the Porch Parade decorations are still up at a few homes throughout the city. One home in particular in the Oakleigh Garden District's inspiration coming from a children's book. Which in turn gained the attention of the New York Time's best-selling author of the book.

8-year-old Madelyn Massey's favorite book is "If you Give a Mouse a Cookie" by Laura Numeroff. So when her family was searching for ideas on how to decorate their house float, she suggested the book as the theme. The family ran with it, with the help of local artist Craig Stephens, who designed many of the porch parade homes. Never did the Massey family imagine the response they would get.