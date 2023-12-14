MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday evening in connection to a vehicle theft, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were patrolling Wednesday around 7 p.m. when they saw two men who were the subjects of a “be on the lookout” notice due to their alleged involvement in a vehicle theft, according to an MPD news release.

Officers arrested Kamar Marjet Thompson, 19, and Jamal Kayden Talbi, 18, both of Mobile, in the area of Virginia Street and took them into custody.

After being arrested, officers found that both men had drugs on them, and one of them had alcohol on him, according to the release.

The alleged vehicle theft took place on Dec. 1, according to Mobile police.

Thompson is charged with first-degree property theft and second-degree marijuana possession. Talbi is charged with first-degree property theft, second-degree marijuana possession and underage drinking.

