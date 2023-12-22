MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred on Dec. 10 at a local apartment complex, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Detectives met with a person Thursday morning to speak about vehicle burglaries and several criminal mischief complaints, which included property damage to vehicles around Mobile.

Police learned two people were involved in the criminal mischief incidents. They identified Lakendrick Taylor-Clemons, 18, and a 15-year-old boy as suspects.

Taylor-Clemons is accused of participating in the vehicle burglaries on Dec. 10 at The Hampton at Pine Bends, 3701 Carlyle Close.

Taylor-Clemens was arrested and faces 27 total charges, including reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, four second-degree criminal mischief charges, 18 third-degree criminal mischief charges, and three unlawful breaking and entering vehicle charges. His bond is $14,400, and his court dates are Dec. 29 and Feb. 7.

The 15-year-old was taken to Strickland Youth Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.