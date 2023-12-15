MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two boys were arrested Friday in connection with 23 car break-ins and stolen cars at Mobile apartment complexes.

Officers were investigating car burglaries and thefts that happened Dec. 14 and 15 at three apartment complexes when, during their investigation, they determined the two boys, aged 15 and 16, were suspects.

A news release from MPD said officers responded to, among others, Highlands Apartments, One Ten Student Living Apartments and Traditions at South for the reports.

When officers arrived at Highlands Apartments, they found three cars had been broken into and one car had been stolen.

Officers who responded to One Ten Student Living found one car broken into and the officers who responded to Traditions at South found two cars broken into and one car stolen.

This is an ongoing investigation.