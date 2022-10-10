Officers with the Mobile Police Department are on Navco Road where a body has been discovered in a ditch.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people they believe are connected to the Oct. 5 death of a man whose body was found in a ditch off Navco Road.

Police arrested a 17-year-old and Kevin Sanders, 20. Police said both will be charged with murder.

D’Angelo Wallace, 23, was found shot dead a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Police investigated the case as a homicide.