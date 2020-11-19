2 suspects arrested after breaking into shed & stealing tools

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)— On Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at approximately 10:05 a.m., police responded to the 2900 block of Riverside Drive for a report of a burglary in progress.

The victim saw two suspects in the backyard of his residence. The victim said the suspects cut the lock to his shed and broke in.

The victim called police while holding one of the suspects at gunpoint. Officers located the second suspect and the burglary tools. Jack Turk, 51, and Archie Moore, 38, were arrested.

Both suspects were charged with Burglary 3rd and Possession of Burglar Tools.

