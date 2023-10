MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men allegedly broke into a residence and assaulted a victim just after midnight Sunday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Lawmen responded to a reported burglary at Hidden Meadows Trailer Park, 7610 Marie Road.

After arriving on the scene, they found the victim had been assaulted by two known men who unlawfully entered the residence. The men fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.