MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two single-vehicle crashes that happened over the weekend left two women dead in Mobile.

Officers were called to a crash on the 300 block of Charleston Court Sunday around 7:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found a car had left the road and rolled over a steep embankment, according to the Mobile Police Department. 64-year-old Debbie Sigler had been ejected from the car and was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Monday around 3:50 a.m., officers were called to the 6000 block of Grelot Road for a single-vehicle crash. Officers found Jakeria Washington, 23, had last control of her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

