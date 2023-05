MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed two men were shot at a home on San Juan Drive at Santa Barbara Drive at around 9 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Police said both men are suffering non-life-threating gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital.

Police said what led up to the shooting is unknown at this time and no arrests have been made.

WKRG will update this story as more information and details become available.