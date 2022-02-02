UPDATE(2/2/22 1:49 p.m.) — One person is dead and one injured after a shooting in Tillman’s Corner. A woman and man were shot. The woman was shot in the stomach and is pronounced dead. The man was shot in the leg and is hospitalized.

ORIGINAL STORY

TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirm two people were shot in Tillman’s Corner Wednesday morning.

The gunshot victims were found at a scene on Inn Rd. near the Days Inn. One victim was taken to urgent care for treatment. We are waiting for updates on the location and condition of a second gunshot victim.

