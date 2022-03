MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were shot at a convenience store in Theodore Thursday night.

Mobile Police were called to M & M Food Mart on Highway 90 around 6:45 p.m. After the shooting, one victim went to her parent’s home at Bowers Lane, which is less than two miles from the scene. Both of their injuries are non-life-threatening, according to MPD.

