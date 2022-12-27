MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday. No one was hurt in either incident.

On Monday, Dec. 26 at around 3:46 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Chin Street in reference to shots being fired. On the same day at around 9:41 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Farnell Street for shots fired.

Police said “unknown subjects” shot into a victim’s car on Chin Street and fled the scene. Police said no one was hurt in this incident.

Police said they found bullet holes in an abandoned residence on Farnell Street. No one was there when police arrived.

Both remain an ongoing investigation. WKRG News 5 will provide updates as we learn more.