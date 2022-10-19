MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department responded to two separate shots fired calls Tuesday, Oct. 18, and are looking for the suspects in both incidents, according to a release from the MPD.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Bank Avenue at around 10:45 a.m. Through investigation, officers learned a “known male subject” drove up next to the victim’s car at the intersection of Jessie Street near Glass Avenue and starting shooting. The victim was not injured and the suspect fled the scene.

Roughly 12 hours later, officers responded to the Chevron at 702 South University Boulevard for another shooting. Officers learned two people were shooting at each other at around 10 p.m. Police said the suspect shot at the victim, the victim shot back and the suspect fled the scene on foot. The victim was not injured.

Both incidents remain an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.