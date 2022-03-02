MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department were called to two homes at Farnell Drive for a report of shots fired, which left one person suffering from minor injuries and another with damage to their home.

Officers were first called to the 2700 block at Farnell Drive, near Haven Park. When officers arrived, they found one woman suffering from cuts from glass shards. The woman told officers she was leaving her home when someone began shooting at her, according to a news release from the MPD.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, but her car was damaged during the shooting. Officers were also called to another area at Farnell Drive, where another person’s home was shot at.

The second victim was not injured, according to the release.