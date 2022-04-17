MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one man is dead after two separate traffic accidents occurred.

On Sunday, April 17 at 5 a.m. Mobile police officers were called to a traffic accident on I-65 northbound at Dauphin Street. When officers arrived they found an empty vehicle that was left in a ditch. The vehicle possibly hit a metal light pole before stopping in the ditch.

After this accident, Mobile police officers were called about another accident where a man was hit by a vehicle. Officers said the adult Hispanic male was unresponsive on the side of the interstate when they arrived.

Police said the man was involved in a single-vehicle crash and attempted to leave the vehicle and cross the interstate on foot whenever he was hit by the vehicle. The man had no identification on him, so he has not been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation.