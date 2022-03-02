MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water and Sewer System responded to two Sanitary Sewer Overflows in Mobile over the weekend.

MAWSS responded on Saturday, Feb. 26 to 900 McCay Avenue to an overflow. About 360 gallons of wastewater overflowed because of a heavy grease blockage and debris in the sewer mainline. About 260 gallons were reclaimed while about 100 gallons entered Milkhouse Creek. The blockage has been cleared and MAWSS is working on preventing from this happening again in this area.

The second Sanitary Sewer Overflows occurred on Sunday, Feb 27 at 3700 Lyndell Drive. About 30 gallons of wastewater overflowed due to a break on a low-pressure force main. All of the wastewater was contained and did not reach state waters. MAWSS is working here as well to prevent future overflows from happening here too.

Health Officer Dr. Kevin P. Michaels for Mobile County advises any residents in the area to take precautions when coming into contact with standing water that may have built up from the overflow. Wash your hands and clothing thoroughly if you came in contact with standing wastewater.

Also, it is advised to take precautions when using Three Mile Creek for recreational purposes, cook food thoroughly before eating and wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

MAWSS says grease blockages occur when grease, fatty foods, and oil are put down drains and they provide free containers for grease recycling. More information on this program can be found here.