PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Water Board members John Johnson Jr. and Cherry Doyle are holding a special called Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board Meeting to discuss the one and half million dollars given to them by the Mobile County Commission. According to Johnson, the plan for the money is to go towards fixing leaks and pipes in the city of Prichard.

Johnson says they plan to use a third of the funds to fix the plumbing issues around the city and the remaining $1 million to repair lift stations around the city. However, he is seeking input from the customers.

“We want the customers to come out to voice their opinion,” said Johnson. “We have $500,000 that’s been allocated from the Mobile County Commission for leaks and pipe repair. And that’s all over the city, and director doll and I want that $500,000 split equally into each district. We have five districts and so $100,000 on pipe repair and leaks. Each district would really give the water utility a boost.”

Even though the board defaulted on their $55 million dollar loan by $200,000, Johnson says he’s working with the County Commission to make sure the money goes where it is originally supposed to go.

Johnson and Doyle are asking for the county to require a majority or unanimous vote with all five members to agree where to place the money.

“We’ve already gone and spoken with the county commission and getting the gas, the process and how this money is supposed to be spent,” said Johnson. “And so we just want to reiterate the importance of the unanimous vote requirements from Prichard Water Board, or the supermajority vote from Prichard Water Board meeting for votes to make this money go where it needs to.”

Hoping the event Sunday will help customers understand where the Prichard Water Works stands, Doyle urges all the customers to share their concerns.

“All citizens come and voice your opinion because every district counts,” said Doyle.

The meeting will be held Sunday March 5 at the Sure Word Outreach Ministries, 902 Dunlap Circle in Prichard.