MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department had a busy weekend with two police chases ending in crashes.

On Friday, June 3 just after 1:15 p.m., Mobile police attempted to stop a car at Overlook Road and Athey Road when the driver refused to stop, according to a MPD news release. After a short chase, the driver hit a stop sign and was arrested. Eldridge Rander, 19, was the driver. He was not injured and was taken into police custody.

On Sunday, June 5 at 11:39 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a stop at Dauphin Street and Monterey Street. The driver refused to stop and ultimately led police on a chase before crashing with another vehicle. The driver and passenger then got out of the car and attempted to run. Police were able to catch them both and they were taken to the hospital for treatment. Louis Shamburger, 44, was arrested and Brittany Martin, 33, was arrested for attempting to elude and other outstanding warrants.