MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects were taken into custody from two separate police chase incidents, one Wednesday night and the other Thursday morning, according to Mobile Police.

Police said they arrested Damion Little, 26, after he lead officers on a pursuit, which ended when his car came to a stop at Craft Hwy near I-165 at around 7:38 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14.

According to a release, officers “attempted to conduct a traffic stop,” at St. Stephens Road and Craft Hwy. Little refused to stop and led the officers on a pursuit.

Roughly five and a half hours later, officers were led on another pursuit after attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a car at Dr. Martin Luther King and Carstens Lane at around 1:08 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.

The car came to a stop at Broad Street near Lawrence Street. Wince Brandon, 34, was arrested.

Wince Brandon, mugshot

Damion Little, mugshot

Little was charged with the following:

attempting to elude

illegal possession of prescription drugs

possession of a controlled substance

certain persons forbidden

possession of marijuana

possession of drug paraphernalia

unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute

Brandon was charged with the following:

attempting to elude

possession of a controlled substance

possession of marijuana

possession of drug paraphernalia