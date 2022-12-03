Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened at a Prichard sports bar.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened at a Prichard sports bar.

Officers were called to Phat Tuesdays Sports Bar on St. Stephens Road Saturday morning after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot and was suffering life-threatening injuries.

Investigators report that after the victim was taken to the hospital, another man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers first responded to the bar at 2:57 a.m. Saturday and the second man arrived at the hospital around 3:34 a.m. The current status of the man with life-threatening injuries is unknown.