UPDATE (4:23 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that two people were killed at Cottage Hill and Azalea Roads.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were on scene of a shooting at Cottage Hill and Azalea Roads where two people were shot Friday afternoon.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine confirmed that two people were shot in the area, but he did not discuss the victim’s injuries.

Prine also confirmed that the shooting near Cottage Hill and Azalea Road was not related to the rolling gun battle Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get all the latest breaking news by downloading the WKRG News 5 Mobile App and turning on push alerts.