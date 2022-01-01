2 people dead after car crash in Mobile County, including 1-year-old child

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Logo | Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

MOBILE Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) troopers responded to a crash Dec. 30 that resulted in the death of two people, one being a 1-year-old child. 

The crash happened at Mobile County 70 around 11:49 p.m. after a 16-year-old driving a Lexus sedan hit another car head-on.

Giron Godinez, 30, the driver of the Toyota Camry, was also pronounced dead on scene. 

The 16-year-old driver survived, but their 1-year-old passenger did not. 

Currently, it is unknown if the 16-year-old suffered any injuries.

ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories