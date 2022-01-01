2 people dead after car crash in Mobile County, including 1-year-old child

MOBILE Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) troopers responded to a crash Dec. 30 that resulted in the death of two people, one being a 1-year-old child.

The crash happened at Mobile County 70 around 11:49 p.m. after a 16-year-old driving a Lexus sedan hit another car head-on.

Giron Godinez, 30, the driver of the Toyota Camry, was also pronounced dead on scene.

The 16-year-old driver survived, but their 1-year-old passenger did not.

Currently, it is unknown if the 16-year-old suffered any injuries.

ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate.