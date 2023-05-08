MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man and a woman were arrested in Mobile in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Knoxville, Tenn., according to a release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said Ronald Rogers and Carissa Rogers were arrested on May 8 for the March 11 shooting in North Knoxville. Artimeyo Folks, the victim, was found shot outside of a Western Heights Apartment Complex.

On Monday morning, an anonymous tip was sent to deputies about the alleged murder suspect. The tip said the suspects were at a home off Bennett Road. Deputies went to the home where they found the suspects leaving in a vehicle. They pulled the vehicle over on Grand Bay Wilmer Road and found the two Rogers inside.

The two were arrested and taken to Mobile Metro Jail.