2 injured after crash on Tanner Williams Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash involving two vehicles on Tanner Williams Road resulted in two people being injured.
It happened at Tanner Williams Road near Snow Road. Mobile Fire-Rescue says two patients were transported to a local hospital with varying degrees of injuries. One person was airlifted to a local hospital.
Mobile Fire-Rescue says traffic will be delayed.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- A Turtle’s Journey: The mission of Share the Beach
- TSA union calls for more protections amid pandemic
- A Turtle’s Journey: Sea Turtle nesting in Alabama
- A Turtle’s Journey: Social Distancing for 2020 season
- A Turtle’s Journey: Share the Beach Gallery