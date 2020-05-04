2 injured after crash on Tanner Williams Road

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash involving two vehicles on Tanner Williams Road resulted in two people being injured.

It happened at Tanner Williams Road near Snow Road. Mobile Fire-Rescue says two patients were transported to a local hospital with varying degrees of injuries. One person was airlifted to a local hospital.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says traffic will be delayed.

