MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two crashes involving two pedestrians that happened over the weekend.
According to officials, officers responded to a wreck on Moffett Road near Stimpson Lane around 7:50 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived, officers found a 57-year-old man that had been hit by a car. It was believed that the man’s injury was not life-threatening and he was transported to a local hospital. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the local hospital notified officers that the man had died from his injuries.
On Sunday afternoon, officers were called to I-65 S between Airport Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road after getting reports about a person being struck by a vehicle. According to witnesses, the person was standing in the middle lane of I-65 southbound when they were hit. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on the scene.
