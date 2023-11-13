MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three teenage boys allegedly stole a vehicle late Thursday evening and attempted to flee from police, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The victim reportedly left their vehicle unattended at 6550 Zeigler Blvd., the location of One Stop Convenience Store, which three teenagers then stole around 11:54 p.m. Thursday.

THEFT LOCATION:

Mobile police officers saw the vehicle near Northview Drive and Moffett Road, which led to a vehicle chase.

The vehicle chase ended when the stolen vehicle began experiencing mechanical issues on I-10 west of I-65. All three left the vehicle and fled into the woods.

Two of the three teenagers were taken into custody. A 15-year-old male was arrested and taken to the Strickland Youth Center, and a 14-year-old male was released to his parents.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Former Mobile police officer indicted on domestic violence charge