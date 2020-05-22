2 new COVID-19 cases at Austal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Austal’s COVID-19 Communications, two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Austal’s May 21, Coronavirus Communications report, two first shift employees have tested posted for COVID-19. The last day they worked was May 19.

Austal has about 3,700 employees, one of the region’s largest employers. The number of confirmed cases, Austal points out, is a very small percentage. Fewer than 1 in 530 employees have been confirmed COVID-19.

