2 new COVID-19 cases at Austal

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
austal_13041

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Austal’s COVID-19 Communications, two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Austal’s May 21, Coronavirus Communications report, two first shift employees have tested posted for COVID-19. The last day they worked was May 19.

Austal has about 3,700 employees, one of the region’s largest employers. The number of confirmed cases, Austal points out, is a very small percentage. Fewer than 1 in 530 employees have been confirmed COVID-19.

New COVID-19 cases at Austal including employee, contractor

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories