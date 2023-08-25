MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two accused murder suspects were arrested as part of a partnership between the Mobile Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, according to a release.

Devanta Hall, 22, was arrested on Aug. 25 on Larimore Street in Moss Point, Miss. Hall is accused by law enforcement of a murder and shooting that happened at Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road on June 18, 2023. He is charged with murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The other murder suspect who was arrested was a 17-year-old boy. He was arrested on Dubose Avenue in Moss Point, Miss. Friday. The teenager is accused of being involved in a homicide that took place on June 20, 2023, at Spanish Oaks Inn.

The release said, “The Mobile Police Department extends its gratitude for the unwavering support and invaluable assistance provided by the U.S. Marshals. Their partnership proved pivotal in bringing this dangerous individual to justice and reinforcing the safety of our community.”