2 MPD officers leave department amid internal investigation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber confirms to News 5 two Mobile Police officers left the department.

Barber says Sergeant Mark Hearn and Officer Griffin Mullinix both left MPD and that there was an internal investigation. Police have not said what the investigation was about.

Officer Mullinix was the Mobile Police Department’s Officer of the Month for the month of January 2019. He was described by his supervisor as being an excellent officer who strives to deter crime through his diligent service.

