MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 6-year-old last week, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

In a Monday afternoon press conference, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said Deante Jenkins, 18, and Jamayal Williams, 19, had been arrested. Zaire Hughes, 19, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 16, in connection with the shooting. All three men were charged with first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The 6-year-old was shot while in an apartment at Summer Place Apartments on Aug. 14 at 6:15 a.m. Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute with someone at the apartment complex and do not believe the child was the intended target.

Chief Prine said the child is still in critical condition.